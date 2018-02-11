Great Bend Lady Panthers 6th at State Wrestling Championship

The Great Bend Lady Panthers finished 6th out of 54 teams who sent wrestlers to the 2nd annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament in McPherson. The host Bullpups won the event with 133 points.

Savannah Kennon finished 3rd in her weight class while Natalie Garza and Ali Pierce both picked up 4th place finishes to lead Great Bend.

Team Scores

1 McPherson 133.0

2 Fort Scott 74.0

3 Kansas City-Turner 58.0

4 Burlingame 55.0

4 Spring Hill 55.0

6 Great Bend 50.0

Great Bend Results

106: Natalie Garza (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – Maurin Coltrane (Independence) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (MD 24-10)

Round 3 – Natalie Garza (Great Bend) over Hannah Moore (McPherson) (Fall 3:52)

Round 4 – Alessia Cokeley (Douglass) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (TF 17-0 4:11)

Round 5 – Natalie Garza (Great Bend) over Madyson Haidusek (Riley County) (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Chloe Sullivan (Garden City) over Natalie Garza (Great Bend) (Fall 2:34)

113: Mady Bittner (Great Bend) – 6th

Round 1 – Alexis Allen (Independence) over Mady Bittner (Great Bend) (Fall 1:03)

Round 3 – Mady Bittner (Great Bend) over Annathea Finch (Spring Hill) (Fall 1:33)

Round 4 – Anayka Besco (Rose Hill) over Mady Bittner (Great Bend) (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match – Payton Warkentin (Buhler) over Mady Bittner (Great Bend) (Fall 0:20)

120: Linzie Miller (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Gracie Mann (Spring Hill) over Linzie Miller (Great Bend) (Dec 8-7)

Round 2 – Linzie Miller (Great Bend) over Sunny O`Leary (Riley County) (Fall 2:00)

Round 3 – Anja Tschohl (Andover Central) over Linzie Miller (Great Bend) (Fall 3:17)

126: Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Justine Kennington (Ottawa) over Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) (Fall 0:00)

Round 2 – Breya Brown (Fort Scott) over Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) (Fall 1:17)

Round 3 – Marissa Hanrahan (Great Bend) over Zahirah Tanaka (Junction City) (Fall 0:45)

126: Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) – 3rd

Round 1 – Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) over Lauren Lemon (Goddard-Eisenhower) (Fall 0:41)

Round 2 – Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) over Kate Landis (Spring Hill) (Fall 1:39)

Round 3 – Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) over Caitlyn Allington (McPherson) (Fall 2:31)

Round 4 – Justine Kennington (Ottawa) over Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) (Fall 1:38)

Round 5 – Olivia McNeil (Wichita-Haysville Campus) over Savannah Kennon (Great Bend) (Dec 27-20)

106 B: Ali Pierce (Great Bend) – 4th

Round 1 – M. Pantoah (Topeka West) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (Fall 4:51)

Round 2 – Ali Pierce (Great Bend) over Faith Long (Osage City) (Fall 2:39)

Round 3 – Daisy Raburn (Nickerson) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (TF 18-3 4:44)

Round 4 – Ezrah Garcia (Shawnee Mission West) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (Fall 4:10)

Round 5 – Aubree Martins (McPherson) over Ali Pierce (Great Bend) (Fall 5:27)

120 A: Maleny Carrasco (Great Bend) – DNP

Round 1 – Katelyn Noel (Wichita-North) over Maleny Carrasco (Great Bend) (Fall 5:19)

Round 2 – Giselle Gutierrez (Garden City) over Maleny Carrasco (Great Bend) (Fall 3:27)

Round 3 – Lauren Meier (Topeka) over Maleny Carrasco (Great Bend) (TF 17-0 4:30)