Barton County Health Director says this flu season is seeing more significant numbers

At least two children have died from the flu in the Wichita area during the 2017-2018 flu season.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says no extreme cases of influenza have been reported by physicians in the area, but she has heard concerns and stories about odd reactions to the antiviral flu medications, such as Tamiflu.

Schneider was informed that some residents in the area have experienced rashes, upset stomach, and a lousy feeling from taking the Tamiflu. Physicians are still recommending Tamiflu, knowing the possible side effects, because many influenza effects are horrible too such as kidney disorder and pneumonia.

Schneider says what is different about this flu season is that the area is seeing significant numbers. Instead of trickling through a community, the area is getting hit full blast. Schneider says that is why so many people are missing work and students are missing school right now.

USD 407 in Russell cancelled school twice last week because of sickness and USD 428 in Great Bend reported a 13 percent absence rate throughout their school district because of illness.