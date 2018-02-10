Weekend Weather

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.