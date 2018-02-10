Weekend Weather

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.