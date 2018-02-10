Uninsured rate in Kansas continues decline

TOPEKA – The Kansas Health Institute (KHI) has released its Annual Insurance Update 2018: Health Insurance in Kansas. This publication reports the latest-available data describing insurance coverage in Kansas.

Key points from the report include:

In 2016, there were 239,578 Kansans who were uninsured, including 36,752 children age 0-18. This translates to an uninsured rate of 8.4 percent, ranking Kansas below 30 other states , and similar to the U.S. average of 8.5 percent.

​​The uninsured rate in both Kansas and the U.S. dropped by about one-third between 2009 and 2016 .

. People living in states that expanded Medicaid had an uninsured rate almost half that of people living in non-expansion states (6.5 percent compared to 11.6 percent).

(6.5 percent compared to 11.6 percent). Racial and ethnic minorities in Kansas were much more likely to lack insurance than non-Hispanic Whites. For instance, Kansans who are Hispanic, Any Race, were three times more likely, and non-Hispanic Blacks were two-and-a-half times more likely,

to be uninsured than non-Hispanic Whites (19.8 percent, 16.1 percent, and 6.0 percent, respectively).

Four out of ten (43.1 percent) uninsured adult Kansans had family income at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), and may qualify for Medicaid if expanded .

. Two-thirds (67.8 percent) of uninsured children in Kansas were in families with income below 243 percent FPL, and may have already been eligible for Medicaid or CHIP .

. Three-fourths (75.3 percent) of uninsured adult Kansans were working. Those working part-time were more than twice as likely to be uninsured as those working full-time, year-round (18.1 percent compared to 7.4 percent).

Check out the infographic, Health Insurance in Kansas 2016, for a visual depiction of how many Kansans had insurance coverage or remained uninsured.

The Annual Insurance Update 2018 uses data from the 2009 through 2016 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) Public Use Microdata Samples (PUMS) as the primary data source. To view reports from previous years, visit this page.

