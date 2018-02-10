Police ask for help to locate Kan. attempted kidnapping suspect

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate missing attempted kidnapping suspect 30-year-old Oscar Bosquez Hernandez.

He is wanted for Non-Appearance for attempted kidnapping, criminal threat, domestic battery, and intimidation of a victim or witness, according to a media release from Garden City Police.

Hernandez is described as five-foot-11 and approximately 230 pounds. His last known address was 1160 E. Lakeview Drive, Garden City.

Anyone with information about Hernandez and his location, please contact the Finney County Sheriff’s Office at 620-272-3700 and ask for someone in the warrants division, or contact CrimeStoppers at 620-275-7807.