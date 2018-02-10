Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
Monday, February 12, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, February 5, 2018, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.
II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.
B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Bulk Mailing – Valuation Notices:
-After reviewing options, the Appraiser’s Office has determined that using Mail Services, LLC to create valuation notices, mailing labels and envelopes is the most effective method for printing and mailing. Barbara Esfeld, County Appraiser, will provide details on this item.
C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Federal-Aid Fund Exchange Master Agreement –
Supplemental Agreement No. 1:
-The County Commission approved the Federal-Aid Fund Exchange Master
Agreement on April 25, 2016. The agreement allows the exchange of the
County’s annual allotment of Federal road and bridge funds for State funds.
Beginning in the current federal fiscal year, the Kansas Department of
Transportation (KDOT) will no longer allow for banked funds and the exchange
rate will be reviewed and established annually. KDOT is asking the County to
approve the Supplemental Agreement which details the revisions. Barry
McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.
D. UPDATE OF THE 2018 AUTHORIZED POSITIONS LISTING:
-The 2018 Schedule of Authorized Positions was adopted on July 31, 2017. This
was done in concert with the adoption of the 2018 Operating Budget. Since
that time, it is suggested that a Motor Vehicle Clerk be added to the Treasurer’s
Office; that Facilities be moved under Operations; and a position be added to
Solid Waste. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will detail the budget impact of the
proposed changes.
E. BARTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING: Repair of Damage:
-The Barton County Office Building, 12th and Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas, was
flooded in 2017 after a pipe burst. Following that event, several repairs have
been made. This includes the installation of new sheet vinyl in two bathrooms by
Kern Floor Service at a cost of $2,036.00. This work will be reimbursed by the
County’s insurance company. While Kern was working in the building, vinyl was
replaced in three additional bathrooms. This work also totals $2,036.00. It is
suggested that the entire payment come from the Finance General Account of
the General Fund, with the appropriate portion of the bill being submitted to the
insurance company. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.
IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following
items, including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the
authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any
documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other
documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take
place throughout the day.
-County officials may attend the Great Bend Chamber Banquet on Saturday,
February 17, 2018. The event, held at the Great Bend Events Center, 3017 W
10th, Great Bend, Kansas, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social, followed by a dinner
and program.
-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, February 19, 2018, in
observance of Presidents Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and
the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will close at 11:00 a.m.
that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
FEBRUARY 12, 2018
9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the
Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse
Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,
the Commission will return to their Chambers.
10:30 a.m. – Year End Transfers for the County and Fire District Number One –
Matt Patzner, Finance Officer
10:45 a.m. – IRB / Economic Development annual review – Kan-Can (Red Barn) –
Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk; Jim Jordan, County Treasurer; Barb Esfeld,
County Appraiser and Mr. Patzner
11:00 a.m. – Inventory – John Debes, Information Technology Director; Chris
Saenz, Equipment Technician, and Ms. Zimmerman
11:15 a.m. – Commission Redistricting – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and
Ms. Zimmerman
11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Zimmerman
THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the
Health Department are scheduled for February 15, 2018.
V. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial
consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular
business hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments
related to County business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
VI. ADJOURN.