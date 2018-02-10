Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, February 12, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, February 5, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Bulk Mailing – Valuation Notices:

-After reviewing options, the Appraiser’s Office has determined that using Mail Services, LLC to create valuation notices, mailing labels and envelopes is the most effective method for printing and mailing. Barbara Esfeld, County Appraiser, will provide details on this item.

C. COUNTY ENGINEER: Federal-Aid Fund Exchange Master Agreement –

Supplemental Agreement No. 1:

-The County Commission approved the Federal-Aid Fund Exchange Master

Agreement on April 25, 2016. The agreement allows the exchange of the

County’s annual allotment of Federal road and bridge funds for State funds.

Beginning in the current federal fiscal year, the Kansas Department of

Transportation (KDOT) will no longer allow for banked funds and the exchange

rate will be reviewed and established annually. KDOT is asking the County to

approve the Supplemental Agreement which details the revisions. Barry

McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

D. UPDATE OF THE 2018 AUTHORIZED POSITIONS LISTING:

-The 2018 Schedule of Authorized Positions was adopted on July 31, 2017. This

was done in concert with the adoption of the 2018 Operating Budget. Since

that time, it is suggested that a Motor Vehicle Clerk be added to the Treasurer’s

Office; that Facilities be moved under Operations; and a position be added to

Solid Waste. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will detail the budget impact of the

proposed changes.

E. BARTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING: Repair of Damage:

-The Barton County Office Building, 12th and Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas, was

flooded in 2017 after a pipe burst. Following that event, several repairs have

been made. This includes the installation of new sheet vinyl in two bathrooms by

Kern Floor Service at a cost of $2,036.00. This work will be reimbursed by the

County’s insurance company. While Kern was working in the building, vinyl was

replaced in three additional bathrooms. This work also totals $2,036.00. It is

suggested that the entire payment come from the Finance General Account of

the General Fund, with the appropriate portion of the bill being submitted to the

insurance company. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the Great Bend Chamber Banquet on Saturday,

February 17, 2018. The event, held at the Great Bend Events Center, 3017 W

10th, Great Bend, Kansas, begins with a 6:00 p.m. social, followed by a dinner

and program.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Monday, February 19, 2018, in

observance of Presidents Day. The Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and

the Health Department will also be closed. The Landfill will close at 11:00 a.m.

that day. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

FEBRUARY 12, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Year End Transfers for the County and Fire District Number One –

Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

10:45 a.m. – IRB / Economic Development annual review – Kan-Can (Red Barn) –

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk; Jim Jordan, County Treasurer; Barb Esfeld,

County Appraiser and Mr. Patzner

11:00 a.m. – Inventory – John Debes, Information Technology Director; Chris

Saenz, Equipment Technician, and Ms. Zimmerman

11:15 a.m. – Commission Redistricting – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and

Ms. Zimmerman

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Ms. Zimmerman

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Health Department are scheduled for February 15, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.