KHP: Kansas man hospitalized after car hits tree, splits in half

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Honda Accord driven by Christopher B. Gallegos, 21, Topeka, was northbound on SW Medford Avenue at 15th Street in Topeka.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and split in half. The front section of the Honda struck a legally parked and unoccupied 1997 Subaru Legacy.

Gallegos was transported to Stormont Vail. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.