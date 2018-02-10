Great Bend Post

Kan. woman admits producing child porn while babysitting

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Friday to producing child pornography while she was babysitting a seven-year-old girl in her home, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Larsen-photo KDOC

Stefanie Larsen, 46, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

In her plea, she admitted she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of the sleeping child. When the child awoke and cried out, Larsen told her she had just had a bad dream. The man paid Larsen to let him make the videos.