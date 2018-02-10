Kan. woman admits producing child porn while babysitting

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas woman pleaded guilty Friday to producing child pornography while she was babysitting a seven-year-old girl in her home, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Stefanie Larsen, 46, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

In her plea, she admitted she allowed a man to produce a series of videos in which he masturbated in the presence of the sleeping child. When the child awoke and cried out, Larsen told her she had just had a bad dream. The man paid Larsen to let him make the videos.