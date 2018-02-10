Kan. middle school teacher charged with sex exploitation of a child

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Derby Middle School teacher and coach who was arrested last month following a child pornography investigation has been charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Cody Chitwood, 37, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

Chitwood was a special education teacher, football, track and girls’ basketball coach at the school. He’s been suspended without pay.

District spokeswoman Katie Carlson said the school is cooperating with police and that the charges against Chitwood do not involve any of the school’s students.

Derby was arrested Jan. 23 after a search warrant was served on his home.