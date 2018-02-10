House bill would dramatically change funding for Kan. Water Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill in the Kansas House would earmark $8 million in lottery proceeds to finance state water programs.

The bill would require that $8 million in appropriations to the State Water Plan be drawn entirely from the Economic Development Initiatives Fund, which uses lottery revenue. Currently, state law requires that $6 million in general fund revenue and $2 million from the economic initiatives fund go to the water plan.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the new bill would take the entire $8 million from the EDIF.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tom Sloan, a Lawrence Democrat, says it would require that $3 million be used by Kansas Geological Survey, Kansas Biological Survey and Kansas State University for research on maintaining a reliable supply of quality water.