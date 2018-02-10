Firefighters: Man dies in Kansas house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Emergency officials say one person has died in a house fire in north Wichita.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Firefighters say they saw no smoke or flames coming from the home when they arrived, but encountered thick smoke upon entering the house.

Fire Chief Tammy Snow says the victim was found on the floor and removed from the house. The man was not breathing and did not have a pulse when rescued and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities had not released the victim’s name by midday Saturday.