Youth camp for muscular dystrophy moves from Kansas

LINWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A summer camp for children with muscular dystrophy is moving from Kansas to Missouri, causing confusion for families on both sides of the state line.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Feb. 1 it’s merging its annual camps in Linwood, Kansas, and its camp in Springfield, Missouri. The new regional camp will now be held at Camp Barnabas, a Christian ministry at Teas Trail near Purdy, Missouri.

Families, campers and camp counselors in both states have expressed sadness and confusion about the decision. Those in the Kansas City area are now faced with extra fees, longer travel distances, uncertainty about long-term camper-counselor relationships and questions about the new venue’s religious mission.

The association says it’s looking to improve the camping experience for its families nationwide.