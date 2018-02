The USDA Farm Service Agency has moved to the new USDA Building at 926 Patton Rd. in Great Bend.

USDA staff appreciates your patience over the last few weeks while they packed and unpacked hundreds of boxes.

As of Friday, (2/9) the office is still without phone service although they are trying to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

926 Patton Rd. is located on the East side of Patton, just south of the 4way stop and just west of Home Lumber.