Kansas man dies after Cadillac hits a tree in Kinsley

EDWARDS COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Thursday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Cadillac DTS driven by Michael C. Jones, 71, Kinsley was southbound in the 800 Block of Colony Street in the city limits of Kinsley.

The Cadillac left the roadway to the right, traveled through three private yards, crossed over a sidewalk, through a wooden fence and hit a tree.

Jones was transported to Edwards County Hospital where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.