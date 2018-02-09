Jury: Suspect guilty in Manhattan man’s murder during robbery

By Dewey Terrill

GEARY COUNTY — A jury has convicted a Kansas man of murder.

A Geary County District Court jury found Joseph Crag guilty in the January 2016 shooting death of David Phillips, 23, Manhattan., at a West 12th Street Apartment in Junction City.

During the preliminary hearing in this case there was testimony that indicated that Phillips had been shot in the head three times.

Craig was also found guilty of Intentional Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, According to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell,

Sentencing in the case is set for April 17th at 2 p.m.

A second defendant in this case, Gabrielle Williams, has been scheduled for sentencing February 20th at 10 a.m. According to the County Attorney Williams pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.