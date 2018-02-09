Gleason Landscaping celebrates ribbon cutting in Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 1, 2018, welcoming Gleason Landscaping LLC as a new chamber member. Owner Sean Gleason and wife Haley were greeted by chamber members and had a chance to talk about moving to Great Bend from Hays, KS.

“After previously owning a landscaping business in Hays, we wanted to settle into the Great Bend community before starting our business again,” said Gleason. “We’ve been in Great Bend now for close to a year and a half, and have enjoyed making the area our new home.”

Established in September of 2017, Gleason Landscaping offers basic services such as mowing, shrub trimming, planting shrubs and trees, and Spring and Fall cleanups. And with twelve years of experience in both residential and commercial landscape design and installation, Sean is also able to offer more advanced landscaping services such as installing underground sprinkler systems, patios, ponds and waterfalls, retaining walls, and pergolas.

One unique service they provide is holiday decorating.

“We do hang Christmas lights in the winter, it keeps us busy during the typically slower landscaping months,” explained Gleason. “We’ll hang a customer’s own lights, or sell them lights that are custom-fit to their home. That way they don’t end up with too many or too few lights.”

Gleason Landscaping offers free estimates, and has already begun booking jobs for the 2018 season. Gleason can be contacted via phone at (620)282-4597, through email at

gleasonlandscapingks@gmail.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GleasonLandscaping.

“We have hundreds of photos on our Facebook page, showing the type of work that we do,” said Gleason. “We’re looking forward to warmer weather, and to all of the new faces we’re going to meet in 2018!”