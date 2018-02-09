Friday Weather

Friday A slight chance of freezing drizzle between 9am and 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -3. North northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -4. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.