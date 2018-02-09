Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have cut veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis, a move that was long expected with his pricy tag next season and the franchise’s tight salary cap situation this offseason. The team announced the move in a statement Thursday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Mike Matheny is well aware that he has yet to earn a World Series championship ring during his six seasons as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s not like St. Louis, an 11-time World Series champion, would let him forget.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the All-Star Game could come to St. Louis if planned improvements to Scottrade Center are completed. The Blues and the city are in the midst of a $64 million renovation of the 24-year-old facility. The first phase _ including a new scoreboard, new restrooms, three new concession stands, LED lighting, a new sound system and other infrastructure improvements _ is already done.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – NASCAR says David Hyatt will replace Jimmy Small as the president of the Iowa Speedway. NASCAR, which owns the track in Newton, Iowa, says Small has accepted a new position as a senior director of international business development. Small will work out of the organization’s Los Angeles office. The Iowa track will host two NASCAR Xfinity races, a Camping World truck event and an IndyCar race this summer.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Zach Jackson scored 25 points, including the go-ahead bucket, and KJ Robinson added 18 points as Omaha came back to take down Western Illinois 71-68. Jackson’s floater gave the Mavericks (8-17, 3-6 Summit League) a 69-68 lead with 28.9 seconds left.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jordan Giles and Xavier Bishop each scored 18 points and Missouri-Kansas City upended Seattle 74-67, snapping the Redhawks’ three-game win streak and securing a season sweep. Isaiah Ross pulled UMKC into a 26-26 tie with six minutes left before halftime. The Kangaroos took off on a 15-3 run into the break and never trailed again.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Sophie Cunningham scored 29 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Cierra Porter had a double-double and No. 15 Missouri held off Kentucky 83-78. Porter had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).