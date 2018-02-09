2 men appear in court for Ellis Co. pellet-gun shooting, robbery

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

ELLIS COUNTY —A 26-year-old Hays man has agreed to serve more than two years in prison after shooting another man in the face with a pellet gun during a robbery in December.

Dean Joseph Manning, 26, Hays, waived his preliminary hearing Friday and pleaded no contest in Ellis County District Court to robbery and aggravated battery.

Under the plea agreement, Manning will served a presumed sentence of 32 months in prison for robbery and 12 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 32 months.

Court services must go over Manning’s criminal history to determine his exact sentence. He also agreed not to seek probation in lieu of jail time.

Manning was originally charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, intimidation of a victim and drug possession.

According to the Hays Police Department, Manning and Pascual Guzman were arrested Dec. 9 after a male victim said the two men forced their way into his hotel room at gun point in the 3,400 block of Vine Street.

The two men were allegedly looking for a gun and money that was stolen from them. During the incident, police said Manning shot the victim in the face causing him to seek medical treat at the emergency room.

Manning was remanded to the Ellis County jail pending sentencing.

Guzman also waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday in Ellis County District Court.