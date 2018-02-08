USD 428 in Great Bend closely monitoring sickness level at schools

There is no denying that there is a lot of illness going around.

“We are monitoring the level of sickness in the schools and are doing everything we can to control it,” said Khris Thexton, USD 428 superintendent.

He said custodians have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, which has likely helped keep a relatively low absence rate of 13 percent.

In order to keep those numbers as low as possible, he reminds parents to keep their children home until they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication. If an antibiotic is prescribed, the child may return to school once they have been on the medication for 24 hours. Additionally, if a child is diagnosed with influenza, he or she is required to remain home from school for five days after diagnosis. Once five days has passed and the student has been fever free for 24 hours, he or she may return to school.

Custodians are continuing to use an electrostatic sprayer to use school wide or in specific classrooms that uses a hospital-grade disinfectant. The equipment was purchased last year.

“We are doing everything we can to keep students and staff healthy and in school,” Thexton said. “This is one more tool we can give our custodians to reduce the transmission of illness.”

The manufacturers of the equipment claim that the spray is effective on a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria including MRSA and H1N1. The disinfectant used breaks down to simple salt and

produces no harmful by-products. It also claims that it provides 99.999 percent sanitation on food-contact surfaces with no rinse required.

“The sprayer is easy to use,” said Dirk Davis, custodians and maintenance director. “It only takes about five minutes to clean a classroom or three hours to do a whole school.”

Electrostatic disinfection adds an electric charge inside the liquid droplets as they are sprayed. This makes the droplet electrically stronger and allows it to envelop the area being sprayed to more

effectively kill germs.

“There is no hazard to human health and the information provided says it works on broad spectrum of illnesses,” he said.