Sean Snyder thanks the community following death of his son

MANHATTAN— Kansas State University Associate head football coach Sean Snyder has reached out to the community and others to say thank you following the death of his son Matthew.

On social media Wednesday night, Snyder said, “Wanda and I want to share our deepest thanks for the love, thoughts and prayers that so many of you have shared with our family.”

Matthew Snyder, 22, died January 17.

“He always had a big heart, a desire to help others, and to have fun. We will forever miss him,” Snyder added.