Professor facing deportation from Kansas gets temporary stay

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A chemistry professor living in Kansas who faced imminent deportation to Bangladesh has been granted a temporary stay.

Lawyers representing 55-year-old Syed Ahmed Jamal announced Thursday that a judge issued the temporary stay.

Jamal, who currently teaches at Park University in Missouri, was arrested Jan. 24 at his home in Lawrence, Kansas. He arrived legally in the U.S. in 1987 but after pursuing a doctorate he overstayed his visa. He and his Bangladeshi wife have three American citizen children.

Since his visa expired, he has been allowed to stay in the U.S. and report regularly to immigration authorities.

Jamal’s arrest caused a public outcry, with a petition drive seeking a stay for him drawing more than 54,000 signatures

It wasn’t immediately clear how long his temporary stay would be valid.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.

Syed Ahmed Jamal was arrested in his front yard in Lawrence on Jan. 24 as he walked his seventh-grade daughter to school.

The 55-year-old Jamal arrived in the United States in 1987 to study at the University of Kansas. Most recently, he was teaching at Park University.

Jamal’s lawyer, Jeffrey Bennett, says an immigration judge allowed Jamal to remain in the country on a supervised basis provided he checked in regularly.

President Donald Trump has toughened immigration enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Jamal lost an appeal of a removal order four years ago