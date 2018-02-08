Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Martha Stephens – Schriock, 99, died February 6, 2018, at Leisure Homestead, St. John, Kansas. She was born September 22, 1918, on the family farm, in Bazine, Kansas, the daughter of John and Kathrine (Helmuth) Feck.

On May 20, 1945, she married Sgt. Courtland Harris Stephens, in Alexander, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1975. She then married Leland Schriock on August 6, 1983, in Hoisington, Kansas, he preceded her in death on October 6, 1986.

A resident of Hoisington since 1958, coming from Duncan, Oklahoma, she was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, a member of the V.F.W Auxiliary #7428 and the Heritage Club, all of Hoisington.

Martha had a love for cooking, and had worked in many restaurants, all the way up until the age of 85.

Survivors include; four children, Courtney Fulton of Topeka, Mary Bieberle of St. John, Steven Stephens and wife Debbie of Hoisington, and Dana Nelson and husband Doug of St. George; many nieces and nephews; and 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, three sisters, Lydia Foos, Florence Strecker, and Alvina Bahm, sons-in-law, Ronald J. Fulton and Keith Bieberle, and 10 half siblings.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, February 12, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, Hoisington, with Reverend Dr. Reuben Lang ‘at presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Leisure Homestead in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.