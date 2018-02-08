GBRC – Babysitting 101

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has a few openings left for its Babysitting 101 Training set for Thursday, February 15, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Recreation Center located at 1214 Stone St.

This course gives participants the knowledge, skills and confidence to care for toddlers through school aged children. Topics include safety issues, preventing injuries and illness, basic child care and age appropriate activities to do with children. Each student will receive a wealth of information.

Pre-registrations required by Friday, February 9. The entry fee is $10. Children must be 11 by the class date. The instructor for this class is Berny Unruh, Cottonwood Extension District, 4-H & Youth Development Agent.

To register, stop by the Recreation Commission office at 1214 Stone St. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.