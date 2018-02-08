Commissioners to consider rabies ordinance amendment March 5th

Barton County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 5 to determine whether the county will continue to require the owners of animals in county to have those animals vaccinated for rabies every year.

According to County Operations Director Phil Hathcock, a push to change the ordinance to every three years began a couple of months ago.

Commissioners want to hear once again from the public, local veterinarians, officials from KDHE and the general public before making any decisions on whether to change the current ordinance.

According to the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center website, puppies and kittens receive their core vaccines starting around 6-8 weeks of age and are boostered every 2-4 weeks until around 16-20 weeks of age. They are boostered again one year later and every 3 years thereafter.