Cause of Pratt house fire that killed mother, 4 kids still undetermined

PRATT— Officials with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate the cause of the fatal January 25 fire in Pratt.

Five people died as a result of the fire at a home in the 200 Block of Austin. Charee Eggleson, 23, suffered burns and was flown from Pratt to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. She died January 27.

Her four children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home’s basement. Several other adults survived the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s investigative team is still following information and awaiting lab results before making an official determination on the cause of the fire, according to a media release from the State.