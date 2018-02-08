Alabama man involved in fatal Kan. crash jailed on drug allegations

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two men from Alabama on drug allegations.

Just before 6p.m. Wednesday, police arrested Stephon Hussey, 33, of Huntsville, Alabama and Virgil Koppenheffer Jr., 37, of Moulton, Alabama in the 1000 block of El Paso Lane in Manhattan

Hussey is being held on a $7,000 Bond for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Koppenheffer Jr. is being held on a $6,000 Bond for alleged of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In March of 2017, Koppenheffer was the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Prius driven by Madison C. Connally, 23, Ellsworth, was eastbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of Paxico.

The vehicle hit a 1999 Chevy Cavalier driven by Koppenheffer that had run out of fuel and was stopped partially in the left lane of the Interstate with one occupant outside attempting to push the vehicle out of the roadway.

A passenger in the Chevy Tammy J. Patterson, 41, Junction City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connally, Koppenheffer, a passenger in the Chevy Keturah P. Anderson, 32, Moulton, AL, and Michael W. Smothers, 40, Junction City, a passenger in the Chevy but outside attempting to push it out of the roadway were transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka.