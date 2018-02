SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of aggravated robberies and have made an arrest.

On Thursday, police booked a 17-year-old into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on six counts of aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

The suspect is believed responsible for multiple business robberies including two in July, two in September 7, two in November and one last month.

Police did not release the suspects name.