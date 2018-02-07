YMCA responds after employee accused of raping 4-year old Kan. girl

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Greater Wichita YMCA will begin daily sex offender registry checks after an employee was charged with raping a 4-year-old girl.

Caleb Gaston, 21, is charged with raping the child Jan. 29 at the Downtown Y. Gaston, who worked for the YMCA since 2013, bonded out of jail Tuesday.

YMCA president and CEO Ronn McMahon said Tuesday the new procedure will notify officials every day if any staff, member, guest or participant is on the sex offender registry.

Gaston was fired from a church preschool last year after a complaint about inappropriate touching. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment concluded the allegation was not substantiated.

McMahon said Gaston underwent a background check but child abuse registries don’t indicate a problem unless formal charges are filed.