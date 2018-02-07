Wednesday Sports Headlines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Austin Reaves scored 22 points, Landry Shamet added 20 points and five assists and No. 22 Wichita State overcame early shooting struggles to beat Memphis 85-65. Darral Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Brown scored 11 points for the Shockers, who were coming off an overtime loss at Temple on Saturday. Jeremiah Martin led Memphis with 16 points.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devonte’ Graham scored 24 points, Udoka Azubuike added 16 and No. 10 Kansas beat TCU 71-64. The Jayhawks (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) have struggled this season to dominate at home as they traditionally have, but were able to avoid dropping two straight in Allen Fieldhouse thanks to a grind-it-out finish.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sophomore Isaiah Roby led a balanced attack with a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds as Nebraska defeated Minnesota 91-85. James Palmer Jr. had 19 points and nine assists for the Huskers (18-8, 9-4 Big Ten), who won for the sixth time in seven games. Nate Mason poured in a career-high 34 points and added six assists for the Gophers.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – It’s hard to believe it took this long, but Baylor had endured several gut-wrenching losses away from home this season already and entered the day 0-7 in true road games. That finally changed as Manu Lecomte scored 18 points and added four assists to help lead Baylor to a 67-56 victory over Oklahoma State.

National Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Josh McDaniels has backed out of a deal to become the Indianapolis’ Colts new coach, a decision that shocked the franchise hours after it announced his hiring. The Colts confirmed McDaniels’ decision after reports emerged that the Patriots’ offensive coordinator had opted to stay in New England with coach Bill Belichick.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can be heard on a 911 call calmly telling a dispatcher that his home was burglarized while he was at the Super Bowl. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, released a portion of the call on Tuesday. The police report redacted all details of what was taken.

NEW YORK (AP) – Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis has torn the ACL in his left knee. Porzingis was hurt in the second quarter of New York’s loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He dunked with 8:46 left in the half and landed awkwardly, crashing to the court and holding his left knee. He was eventually helped up and taken to the locker room.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s tampering rule. League officials responded to an ESPN interview in which team president Earvin “Magic” Johnson praised the skills of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s the third time in less than a year the Lakers have been disciplined for tampering.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – A 229-member strong, all-female cheering section has arrived from North Korea for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The squad, which features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm, has been allowed to root for the North’s much smaller contingent of athletes.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Michigan St. 96 Iowa 93

Final OT (5) Xavier 98 Butler 93

Final (6) Cincinnati 77 UCF 40

Final (10) Kansas 71 TCU 64

Final (15) Tennessee 61 (24) Kentucky 59

Final Northwestern 61 (20) Michigan 52

Final (22) Wichita St. 85 Memphis 65