Venture Corporation is now hiring for a full-time experienced diesel mechanic. Must have experience working on heavy construction equipment and over-the-road diesel trucks. Must provide your own tools. Health insurance and 401k available. Salary based on experience. Call Dean at (620) 792-5921, apply at 214 South US 281 Great Bend, KS or send resume to dean@venturec.kscoxmail.com

Equal Employment Opportunity.