Tuesday Statewide Scores

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Anderson County 57, Osawatomie 44
Andover Central 79, Maize South 66
Arkansas City 63, Goddard 44
Augusta 83, Mulvane 51
Axtell 51, Pawnee City, Neb. 48
Basehor-Linwood 61, Tonganoxie 19
Belle Plaine 64, Medicine Lodge 50
Bennington 51, Moundridge 39
Bishop Seabury Academy 58, Metro Academy 44
Bluestem 68, Fredonia 47
Buhler 45, Wellington 26
BV North 63, Blue Valley 59
BV Northwest 56, Bishop Miege 39
BV West 58, St. James Academy 40
Caney Valley 85, Cherryvale 62
Canton-Galva 70, Peabody-Burns 67
Central Plains 62, Plainville 48
Centre 56, Elyria Christian 44
Chapman 70, Wamego 54
Cheney 83, Garden Plain 42
Chetopa 49, Oswego 24
Cimarron 64, Sublette 29
Conway Springs 48, Wichita Independent 42, OT
Council Grove 61, Abilene 57
DeSoto 50, Ottawa 44
Dodge City 73, Ulysses 46
El Dorado 55, Clearwater 50
Ellsworth 57, Minneapolis 41
Eudora 63, Baldwin 57
Eureka 66, Northern Heights 63
Flinthills 52, Burden Central 48
Frontenac 65, Baxter Springs 56
Galena 59, Riverton 43
Gardner-Edgerton 63, SM West 59
Girard 58, Southeast 16
Goddard-Eisenhower 80, Andover 51
Halstead 48, Kingman 35
Haven 46, Pratt 36
Herington 38, Goessel 29
Hesston 58, Nickerson 43
Highland Park 85, Shawnee Heights 80
Hillsboro 60, Lyons 31
Holcomb 68, Lakin 47
Hugoton 69, Garden City 35
Humboldt 52, Neodesha 39
Hutchinson Trinity 39, Berean Academy 31
Independence 56, Coffeyville 50, 2OT
Inman 51, Remington 48, OT
Iola 58, Prairie View 45
Jackson Heights 61, Pleasant Ridge 38
Jefferson West 56, Atchison County 20
Kapaun Mount Carmel 92, Wichita North 70
KC Piper 71, Lansing 44
KC Schlagle 62, KC Harmon 48
KC Washington 78, Atchison 31
KC Wyandotte 53, KC Sumner 48
Kiowa County 66, Minneola 30
Labette County 69, Chanute 65
Lawrence Free State 71, Leavenworth 52
Liberal 67, Guymon, Okla. 33
Little River 60, Solomon 54
Macksville 68, Kinsley 39
Madison/Hamilton 64, West Franklin 48
Maize 62, Wichita Campus 48
Marion 69, Sedgwick 68
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 61, Valley Falls 30
McLouth 53, Oskaloosa 48
McPherson 68, Great Bend 38
Moscow 69, Satanta 54
Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 42
Ness City 60, Ellinwood 33
Northeast-Arma 76, Marmaton Valley 51
Olathe East 76, SM South 54
Olathe North 64, SM Northwest 49
Olathe West 69, Lawrence 66
Olpe 72, Crest 24
Oxford 64, Argonia 35
Pawnee Heights 55, Deerfield 47
Pittsburg 89, Parsons 56
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Columbus 41
Pratt Skyline 43, Attica 38
Salina Central 62, Derby 60
Salina Sacred Heart 61, Russell 41
Salina South 63, Hutchinson 30
Scott City 67, Southwestern Hts. 48
Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 43
SM East 56, Olathe South 51
SM North 70, Olathe Northwest 64
South Barber 50, Pretty Prairie 42
South Gray 101, Fowler 46
Spearville 54, Hodgeman County 49, OT
Spring Hill 45, Paola 26
St. John 67, La Crosse 51
St. Paul 54, Jayhawk Linn 27
St. Xavier 76, Flint Hills Christian 53
Sterling 77, Ell-Saline 33
Stockton 53, Trego 37
Sylvan-Lucas 51, Chase 21
Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 51
Topeka Seaman 76, Emporia 67
Topeka West 68, Topeka 56
Turpin, Okla. 55, Elkhart 42
Veritas Christian 67, St. John’s Military 30
Wabaunsee 59, Mission Valley 57, OT
Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 42
Wellsville 73, Burlington 61
West Elk 59, Udall 25
Wheatland-Grinnell 57, Quinter 48
Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita East 45
Wichita Collegiate 75, Circle 65
Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Northwest 34
Wichita Southeast 55, Wichita West 44
Wichita Trinity 57, Douglass 14
Wilson 70, Tescott 47
Winfield 62, Rose Hill 59
Yates Center 69, Uniontown 38
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 46, Council Grove 41
Anderson County 64, Osawatomie 34
Andover 70, Goddard-Eisenhower 53
Andover Central 49, Maize South 8
Atchison 65, KC Washington 28
Augusta 41, Mulvane 26
Axtell 38, Pawnee City, Neb. 29
Baldwin 65, Eudora 36
Basehor-Linwood 55, Tonganoxie 20
Baxter Springs 56, Frontenac 52
Berean Academy 41, Hutchinson Trinity 37
Bluestem 60, Fredonia 50
Bucklin 59, Western Plains-Healy 19
BV North 54, Blue Valley 46
BV Southwest 85, St. Thomas Aquinas 58
Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 39
Canton-Galva 65, Peabody-Burns 13
Central Plains 85, Plainville 25
Chapman 52, Wamego 43
Chetopa 44, Oswego 24
Cimarron 55, Sublette 45
Circle 64, Wichita Collegiate 42
Clearwater 39, El Dorado 30
Cunningham 40, Hutchinson Central Christian 24
Derby 52, Salina Central 48
DeSoto 41, Ottawa 30
Ellinwood 43, Ness City 34
Ellsworth 42, Minneapolis 20
Elyria Christian 34, Centre 30
Eureka 49, Northern Heights 22
Galena 43, Riverton 31
Garden Plain 32, Cheney 22
Girard 53, Southeast 24
Goddard 45, Arkansas City 31
Goessel 66, Herington 28
Greeley County 39, Syracuse 35
Hartford 52, Wichita Home School 33
Haven 52, Pratt 29
Heritage Christian 29, KC Christian 13
Hesston 54, Nickerson 33
Highland Park 63, Shawnee Heights 49
Hoisington 39, Larned 29
Holcomb 50, Lakin 44
Hugoton 50, Garden City 44
Humboldt 58, Neodesha 43
Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37
Independence 47, Coffeyville 27
Inman 48, Remington 39
Iola 53, Prairie View 39
Jefferson West 48, Atchison County 21
Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Wichita North 14
KC Piper 66, Lansing 45
KC Sumner 65, KC Wyandotte 19
Kingman 54, Halstead 24
Kinsley 55, Macksville 46
Kiowa County 55, Minneola 35
Labette County 59, Chanute 42
Lawrence 65, Olathe West 40
Leavenworth 57, Lawrence Free State 54
Liberal 48, Guymon, Okla. 44
Little River 43, Solomon 40
Lyons 54, Hillsboro 47
Madison/Hamilton 49, West Franklin 37
Maize 58, Wichita Campus 21
Manhattan 55, Washburn Rural 50
Marion 51, Sedgwick 35
McPherson 86, Great Bend 47
Moundridge 45, Bennington 17
Nemaha Central 50, Sabetha 34
Northeast-Arma 37, Marmaton Valley 34
Norton 43, Oberlin-Decatur 35
Olathe East 49, SM South 13
Olathe South 40, SM East 33
Oskaloosa 44, McLouth 39
Pawnee Heights 58, Deerfield 34
Pittsburg 61, Parsons 49
Pittsburg Colgan 53, Columbus 30
Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 38
Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Rose Hill 51, Winfield 46
Russell 62, Salina Sacred Heart 30
Scott City 55, Southwestern Hts. 16
Sedan 51, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28
Silver Lake 47, Horton 45
SM Northwest 57, Olathe North 28
SM West 45, Gardner-Edgerton 39
South Barber 38, Pretty Prairie 19
South Gray 67, Fowler 6
Spearville 54, Hodgeman County 45
Spring Hill 47, Paola 45
St. John 46, La Crosse 36
St. Mary’s 62, Lyndon 47
St. Paul 54, Jayhawk Linn 27
Sterling 79, Ell-Saline 36
Sylvan-Lucas 40, Chase 25
Thunder Ridge 42, Franklin, Neb. 26
Topeka 46, Topeka West 38
Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 51
Topeka Seaman 56, Emporia 33
Trego 49, Stockton 43
Turpin, Okla. 58, Elkhart 46
Ulysses 48, Dodge City 43
Valley Falls 32, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 21
Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 33
Wellington 52, Buhler 36
Wellsville 58, Burlington 52
West Elk 39, Udall 27
Wichita East 41, Wichita Bishop Carroll 39
Wichita Independent 34, Conway Springs 0
Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita West 23
Wichita Trinity 61, Douglass 37
Wilson 59, Tescott 21
Yates Center 53, Uniontown 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Golden Plains vs. Hill City, ppd. to Feb 15.
Van Horn, Mo. vs. Maranatha Academy, ppd.
Bethune, Colo. vs. Weskan, ppd. to Feb 15.
Southeast Saline vs. Beloit, ppd. to Feb 8.
Phillipsburg vs. Hoxie, ppd. to Feb 22.
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Feb 19.
Rock Hills vs. Natoma, ppd. to Feb 12.
Logan vs. Smith Center, ppd.
Linn vs. Centralia, ppd. to Feb 19.
Wakefield vs. Rural Vista, ppd.
Hanover vs. Doniphan West, ppd. to Feb 19.
Frankfort vs. Onaga, ppd. to Feb 19.
Osborne vs. Pike Valley, ppd.
Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 19.
Valley Heights vs. Troy, ppd.
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton vs. Lakeside, ppd. to Feb 19.
Rawlins County vs. Southwest, Neb., ppd. to Feb 8.