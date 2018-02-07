Tuesday Statewide Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Anderson County 57, Osawatomie 44

Andover Central 79, Maize South 66

Arkansas City 63, Goddard 44

Augusta 83, Mulvane 51

Axtell 51, Pawnee City, Neb. 48

Basehor-Linwood 61, Tonganoxie 19

Belle Plaine 64, Medicine Lodge 50

Bennington 51, Moundridge 39

Bishop Seabury Academy 58, Metro Academy 44

Bluestem 68, Fredonia 47

Buhler 45, Wellington 26

BV North 63, Blue Valley 59

BV Northwest 56, Bishop Miege 39

BV West 58, St. James Academy 40

Caney Valley 85, Cherryvale 62

Canton-Galva 70, Peabody-Burns 67

Central Plains 62, Plainville 48

Centre 56, Elyria Christian 44

Chapman 70, Wamego 54

Cheney 83, Garden Plain 42

Chetopa 49, Oswego 24

Cimarron 64, Sublette 29

Conway Springs 48, Wichita Independent 42, OT

Council Grove 61, Abilene 57

DeSoto 50, Ottawa 44

Dodge City 73, Ulysses 46

El Dorado 55, Clearwater 50

Ellsworth 57, Minneapolis 41

Eudora 63, Baldwin 57

Eureka 66, Northern Heights 63

Flinthills 52, Burden Central 48

Frontenac 65, Baxter Springs 56

Galena 59, Riverton 43

Gardner-Edgerton 63, SM West 59

Girard 58, Southeast 16

Goddard-Eisenhower 80, Andover 51

Halstead 48, Kingman 35

Haven 46, Pratt 36

Herington 38, Goessel 29

Hesston 58, Nickerson 43

Highland Park 85, Shawnee Heights 80

Hillsboro 60, Lyons 31

Holcomb 68, Lakin 47

Hugoton 69, Garden City 35

Humboldt 52, Neodesha 39

Hutchinson Trinity 39, Berean Academy 31

Independence 56, Coffeyville 50, 2OT

Inman 51, Remington 48, OT

Iola 58, Prairie View 45

Jackson Heights 61, Pleasant Ridge 38

Jefferson West 56, Atchison County 20

Kapaun Mount Carmel 92, Wichita North 70

KC Piper 71, Lansing 44

KC Schlagle 62, KC Harmon 48

KC Washington 78, Atchison 31

KC Wyandotte 53, KC Sumner 48

Kiowa County 66, Minneola 30

Labette County 69, Chanute 65

Lawrence Free State 71, Leavenworth 52

Liberal 67, Guymon, Okla. 33

Little River 60, Solomon 54

Macksville 68, Kinsley 39

Madison/Hamilton 64, West Franklin 48

Maize 62, Wichita Campus 48

Marion 69, Sedgwick 68

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 61, Valley Falls 30

McLouth 53, Oskaloosa 48

McPherson 68, Great Bend 38

Moscow 69, Satanta 54

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 42

Ness City 60, Ellinwood 33

Northeast-Arma 76, Marmaton Valley 51

Olathe East 76, SM South 54

Olathe North 64, SM Northwest 49

Olathe West 69, Lawrence 66

Olpe 72, Crest 24

Oxford 64, Argonia 35

Pawnee Heights 55, Deerfield 47

Pittsburg 89, Parsons 56

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Columbus 41

Pratt Skyline 43, Attica 38

Salina Central 62, Derby 60

Salina Sacred Heart 61, Russell 41

Salina South 63, Hutchinson 30

Scott City 67, Southwestern Hts. 48

Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter 43

SM East 56, Olathe South 51

SM North 70, Olathe Northwest 64

South Barber 50, Pretty Prairie 42

South Gray 101, Fowler 46

Spearville 54, Hodgeman County 49, OT

Spring Hill 45, Paola 26

St. John 67, La Crosse 51

St. Paul 54, Jayhawk Linn 27

St. Xavier 76, Flint Hills Christian 53

Sterling 77, Ell-Saline 33

Stockton 53, Trego 37

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Chase 21

Topeka Hayden 57, Junction City 51

Topeka Seaman 76, Emporia 67

Topeka West 68, Topeka 56

Turpin, Okla. 55, Elkhart 42

Veritas Christian 67, St. John’s Military 30

Wabaunsee 59, Mission Valley 57, OT

Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 42

Wellsville 73, Burlington 61

West Elk 59, Udall 25

Wheatland-Grinnell 57, Quinter 48

Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita East 45

Wichita Collegiate 75, Circle 65

Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Northwest 34

Wichita Southeast 55, Wichita West 44

Wichita Trinity 57, Douglass 14

Wilson 70, Tescott 47

Winfield 62, Rose Hill 59

Yates Center 69, Uniontown 38

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 46, Council Grove 41

Anderson County 64, Osawatomie 34

Andover 70, Goddard-Eisenhower 53

Andover Central 49, Maize South 8

Atchison 65, KC Washington 28

Augusta 41, Mulvane 26

Axtell 38, Pawnee City, Neb. 29

Baldwin 65, Eudora 36

Basehor-Linwood 55, Tonganoxie 20

Baxter Springs 56, Frontenac 52

Berean Academy 41, Hutchinson Trinity 37

Bluestem 60, Fredonia 50

Bucklin 59, Western Plains-Healy 19

BV North 54, Blue Valley 46

BV Southwest 85, St. Thomas Aquinas 58

Caney Valley 49, Cherryvale 39

Canton-Galva 65, Peabody-Burns 13

Central Plains 85, Plainville 25

Chapman 52, Wamego 43

Chetopa 44, Oswego 24

Cimarron 55, Sublette 45

Circle 64, Wichita Collegiate 42

Clearwater 39, El Dorado 30

Cunningham 40, Hutchinson Central Christian 24

Derby 52, Salina Central 48

DeSoto 41, Ottawa 30

Ellinwood 43, Ness City 34

Ellsworth 42, Minneapolis 20

Elyria Christian 34, Centre 30

Eureka 49, Northern Heights 22

Galena 43, Riverton 31

Garden Plain 32, Cheney 22

Girard 53, Southeast 24

Goddard 45, Arkansas City 31

Goessel 66, Herington 28

Greeley County 39, Syracuse 35

Hartford 52, Wichita Home School 33

Haven 52, Pratt 29

Heritage Christian 29, KC Christian 13

Hesston 54, Nickerson 33

Highland Park 63, Shawnee Heights 49

Hoisington 39, Larned 29

Holcomb 50, Lakin 44

Hugoton 50, Garden City 44

Humboldt 58, Neodesha 43

Hutchinson 50, Salina South 37

Independence 47, Coffeyville 27

Inman 48, Remington 39

Iola 53, Prairie View 39

Jefferson West 48, Atchison County 21

Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Wichita North 14

KC Piper 66, Lansing 45

KC Sumner 65, KC Wyandotte 19

Kingman 54, Halstead 24

Kinsley 55, Macksville 46

Kiowa County 55, Minneola 35

Labette County 59, Chanute 42

Lawrence 65, Olathe West 40

Leavenworth 57, Lawrence Free State 54

Liberal 48, Guymon, Okla. 44

Little River 43, Solomon 40

Lyons 54, Hillsboro 47

Madison/Hamilton 49, West Franklin 37

Maize 58, Wichita Campus 21

Manhattan 55, Washburn Rural 50

Marion 51, Sedgwick 35

McPherson 86, Great Bend 47

Moundridge 45, Bennington 17

Nemaha Central 50, Sabetha 34

Northeast-Arma 37, Marmaton Valley 34

Norton 43, Oberlin-Decatur 35

Olathe East 49, SM South 13

Olathe South 40, SM East 33

Oskaloosa 44, McLouth 39

Pawnee Heights 58, Deerfield 34

Pittsburg 61, Parsons 49

Pittsburg Colgan 53, Columbus 30

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 38

Quinter 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Rose Hill 51, Winfield 46

Russell 62, Salina Sacred Heart 30

Scott City 55, Southwestern Hts. 16

Sedan 51, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28

Silver Lake 47, Horton 45

SM Northwest 57, Olathe North 28

SM West 45, Gardner-Edgerton 39

South Barber 38, Pretty Prairie 19

South Gray 67, Fowler 6

Spearville 54, Hodgeman County 45

Spring Hill 47, Paola 45

St. John 46, La Crosse 36

St. Mary’s 62, Lyndon 47

St. Paul 54, Jayhawk Linn 27

Sterling 79, Ell-Saline 36

Sylvan-Lucas 40, Chase 25

Thunder Ridge 42, Franklin, Neb. 26

Topeka 46, Topeka West 38

Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 51

Topeka Seaman 56, Emporia 33

Trego 49, Stockton 43

Turpin, Okla. 58, Elkhart 46

Ulysses 48, Dodge City 43

Valley Falls 32, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 21

Wabaunsee 49, Mission Valley 33

Wellington 52, Buhler 36

Wellsville 58, Burlington 52

West Elk 39, Udall 27

Wichita East 41, Wichita Bishop Carroll 39

Wichita Independent 34, Conway Springs 0

Wichita Southeast 70, Wichita West 23

Wichita Trinity 61, Douglass 37

Wilson 59, Tescott 21

Yates Center 53, Uniontown 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Golden Plains vs. Hill City, ppd. to Feb 15.

Van Horn, Mo. vs. Maranatha Academy, ppd.

Bethune, Colo. vs. Weskan, ppd. to Feb 15.

Southeast Saline vs. Beloit, ppd. to Feb 8.

Phillipsburg vs. Hoxie, ppd. to Feb 22.

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Feb 19.

Rock Hills vs. Natoma, ppd. to Feb 12.

Logan vs. Smith Center, ppd.

Linn vs. Centralia, ppd. to Feb 19.

Wakefield vs. Rural Vista, ppd.

Hanover vs. Doniphan West, ppd. to Feb 19.

Frankfort vs. Onaga, ppd. to Feb 19.

Osborne vs. Pike Valley, ppd.

Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ppd. to Feb 19.

Valley Heights vs. Troy, ppd.

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton vs. Lakeside, ppd. to Feb 19.

Rawlins County vs. Southwest, Neb., ppd. to Feb 8.