Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 12. North northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.