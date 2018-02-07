Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optics in Great Bend who will discuss new treatments that are available for cataracts.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip Flory hosts another edition of “Newmakers”.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Operations Manager Phil Hathcock.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”