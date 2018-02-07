St. Rose offers after-hours mammogram appointments

BUSINESS NEWS

Since Shannon Deines understands the whirlwind schedules of working moms, she wanted to offer an expanded service to make their lives a little easier. Deines, imaging supervisor at St. Rose Health Center, is now scheduling after-hours appointments for mammograms.

Beginning Feb. 12, Deines will offer the breast screenings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Appointments will be scheduled every 30 minutes, starting at 4:30 p.m. with the last one of the day set for 6:30 p.m.

“Many of our patients have asked about making the appointment schedule more convenient,” Deines said. “Their work schedules make it difficult for them to find time for this important screening.

“I hope women will take advantage of this new opportunity for preventive health care at St. Rose.”

The best way to fight breast cancer is to find it early, Deines noted. “And the best way to find it early is by having an annual screening mammogram,” she said. “The test is safe and takes only a few minutes. It could save your life.”

After-hours mammograms are scheduled only for screening purposes. They are not designed for: anyone with a history of breast cancer; anyone who needs a follow-up exam; or anyone with a particular breast concern.

“For these issues,” Deines said, “I may need to consult with a radiologist during regular hours.”

Deines added that she appreciates St. Rose accommodating this new schedule. “It is just one more example of our commitment to the health-care needs of our communities.”