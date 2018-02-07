Sheriff asks for help to identify suspect in Kan. robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement are investigating a robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call of a robbery at the Viking BP, 4700 NW Hunters Ridge in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Staulbaumer.

Upon arrival deputies were told a white male, approximately 6-foot1, thin build, early 20’s, dressed in black with his face covered, entered the store and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed. The subject left the store and fled to the northeast. A K-9 officer checked the area but lost the trail in the Hunters Ridge Apartment Complex parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or Detective Kevin Kasl 785-251-2248