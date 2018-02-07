Great Bend’s official web-site set to get a needed upgrade

The City of Great Bend is beginning the process of updating the town’s official web-site. CVB Director and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says it’s an upgrade that is long overdue.

Hayes says the new web-site will allow for easier navigation when using a traditional desk top or laptop computer, and will also be more user friendly for those using mobile devices.

The new site will also allow easier access to the city’s other social media sites including explore Great Bend, the Zoo, the Fire Department and the Waterpark to name just a few.

She also hopes the easier access will allow for more governmental transparency that has become the buzzword around city hall since the controversy of last summer.