Great Bend Chamber CEO says the state’s Department of Commerce needs help

Part of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce’s job is to improve the business climate in the City of Great Bend and encourage growth with existing and new businesses. Chamber CEO Jan Peters informed the Great Bend City Council Monday night that struggles with development on the local scene will not get better until things improve at the state level.

The Kansas Department of Commerce is currently without a director, working with an interim, and is understaffed as a whole.

Antonio Soave announced his resignation last June as Kansas Commerce Secretary, and Sam Brownback appointee Nick Jordan was replaced by Governor Jeff Colyer’s selection of Bob North earlier this month to serve as interim secretary.

One area that has been lacking across the state is workforce development. Peters says there is a push to improve how schools teach and what businesses need from their employees.

According to the Kansas Labor Department, there were 49,000 vacant jobs in Kansas last year. That number reflects a nine percent increase from 2016.