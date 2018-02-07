Fire destroys Kansas classic cars business

MERIDEN, Kan. (AP) — The owner of a Topeka-area auto body and restoration shop says it was “brutal” watching his business burn, knowing that six classic cars inside the building were destroyed.

High Torque Racing Auto Body and Paint in Meriden was destroyed in the fire early Wednesday.

The company owner, Mike Garrison, said the fire destroyed a 1967 Buick GS-400 convertible, one of only 421 ever built. Other cars included a ’69 Camaro convertible Restomod, a 1957 Chevy and a 1972 convertible.

Garrison says he hopes his insurance is enough to cover a claim that could reach $1 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

He says he plans to rebuild the Meriden business.