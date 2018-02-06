Tuesday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Lamont West scored 17 points, and No. 19 West Virginia survived a 32-point night from Oklahoma’s Trae Young to escape with a 75-73 win over the 17th-ranked Sooners. Esa Ahmad and Sagaba Konate each scored 14 and Jevon Carter added 10 points, eight assists and six steals for the Mountaineers. West Virginia swept the regular-season series and moved within a half-game of conference co-leaders Kansas and Texas Tech. Young, who leads the nation in scoring and assists, had just one assist.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Lauren Cox scored a career-high 24 points and the No. 3 Baylor women extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 74-65 win over Oklahoma. The 22-1 Lady Bears never trailed, but Oklahoma tied the game with just over 5 minutes to go. Baylor had a game-ending 14-6 run and is still is undefeated in Big 12 play through 12 games.

UNDATED (AP) – There’s a strange sense of calm that has replaced the tumult typically associated with this time of year on the college football recruiting calendar. The December signing period has removed much of the suspense from the traditional national signing day that takes place the first Wednesday of February. Most of the top high school prospects already signed in December.

UNDATED (AP) – There’s no change among the top three in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll, where No. 1 Villanova is followed by Virginia and Purdue. The Wildcats picked up 48 of 65 first-place votes, the Cavaliers received 16 and the Boilermakers garnered the other. Michigan State is fourth, followed by Xavier, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Auburn, Duke and Kansas.

DETROIT (AP) – Matt Patricia has been hired as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions after spending the last six seasons as the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator. Patricia was on coach Bill Belichick’s staff for 14 seasons, much of that while Lions general manager Bob Quinn was part of New England’s personnel department. Former head coach Jim Caldwell was fired last month after the Lions missed the playoffs despite a 9-7 record.

NEW YORK (AP) – Sunday’s Super Bowl was seen by seven percent fewer television viewers than last year’s game. The Neilson company says the estimated 103.4 million TV viewers is the smallest Super Bowl audience since 2009 despite the underdog Philadelphia Eagles’ exciting eight-point win over New England. NFL viewership has been down this year, with experts citing factors like increased injuries, some confusing rules changes and anger at players protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston Astros outfielder George Springer has avoided salary arbitration by accepting a two-year, $24 million package. The World Series hero batted .283 with 34 homers and 85 RBIs in 2017, his fourth major league season. The 28-year-old Springer homered in each of the last four games in last year’s Fall Classic and tied a record with five in the series as the Astros captured their first championship.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) – Larry Nassar has received his latest sentence for sexual assault and was ordered to serve 40 to 125 years for molesting young athletes at Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor must first serve 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. Nassar was also sentenced last month to 40 to 175 yards in prison for sexually assaulting girls and women under the guise of treatment.

