Police locate Kan. suspect wanted for chase, wrong way crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a Thursday, February 1, police pursuit and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday, police reported the arrest of 50-year-old Jeffery Thomas Parsons in Wichita.

Parsons was the sought by the Topeka Police Department for numerous charges regarding his involvement in a police pursuit in which he drove the wrong way on the Interstate and struck a vehicle. He is also wanted several felony warrants through Shawnee County.

Parson’s criminal history includes convictions in Shawnee, Sedgwick, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County for: Manufacturing of Narcotics, Forgery, Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding LEO, and Aggravated Escape from Custody.