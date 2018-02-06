Police: Kan. woman caught with stolen ID cards, birth certificates

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for possession of stolen documents in 7 Kansas cases.

On Saturday, a police officer on patrol in Wichita noticed a Toyota Corolla with a tag that had been reported stolen, according to officer Charley Davidson. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 1000 Block of South Ellis and made contact with the 54-year-old male driver and two passengers including a 37-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

Upon further investigation, officers located illegal weapons, drug paraphernalia, and multiple stolen documents including mail, debit cards, identity cards, Social Security cards and birth certificates. The documents came from six cases in 2017 and one from 2013, according to Davidson.

Police arrested the 37-year-old passenger identified as Danielle Tilcock, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. She was jailed for an aggravated weapons violation, seven stolen property violations and a drug violation.

The driver was arrested for a suspended license and a tag violation, according to Davidson. The other passenger in the vehicle was released.

Tilcock has 5 previous convictions for theft, burglary and battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.