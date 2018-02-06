Police: Kan. man facing additional sexual assault allegations

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for additional allegations of sexual battery at his home.

Just after 6:30a.m. January 28, police received a report from a girl in her late teens who told police she was inappropriately touch by 50-year-old Brian Hunter without her consent while she was sleeping at his residence in the 1900 Block of Glendale Road in Salina, according to Salina police captain Mike Sweeney.

Police booked Hunter on requested charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery; Victim is physically powerless.

Additional charges are now requested against Hunter for an incident that allegedly occurred at his residence in September of 2017, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The mother of a 16-year-old victim dropped the girl off at Hunter’s apartment. He gave the teen four beers and then offered for her to sleep in his bed while he slept on the couch.

The teen woke to Hunter sexually assaulting her, according to Forrester. The girl’s father reported the incident to police on January 31, according to Forrester.

Hunter is being held for Rape; Sexual intercourse with physically powerless victim, according to the Saline County booking report.