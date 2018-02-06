KHP: Man hospitalized after I-70 chase, crash

SALINE COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident during a chase just before 6p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Robert Austin Moore, 27, Spirit Lake, ID., was westbound on Interstate 70 at the Interstate 135 Junction being pursued by the Kansas Highway Patrol Units.

The KHP threw stop sticks and the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid them.

The vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch.

Moore was transported to the hospital in Salina. Moore was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP. Authorities did not released details on what prompted the chase.