Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

KBCA Basketball Rankings 2/5/18

by

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Olathe Northwest
4. Lawrence Free State
5. OP-Blue Valley North
6. Derby
7. Olathe-North
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Wichita-South
10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys
1. Goddard Eisenhower
2. Maize
3. KC Schlagle
4. Wichita Heights
5. Pittsburg
6. Emporia
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Salina Central
9. Topeka West
10. Topeka Seaman

4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Bonner Springs
4. Eudora
5. Wamego
6. Augusta
7. Andover Central
8. Basehor-Linwood
9. Labette County
10. Ottawa

4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Rock Creek
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Marysville
6. Parsons
7. Wichita Collegiate
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Burlington
10. Girard

3A Boys
1. Phillipsburg
2. Cheney
3. Caney Valley
4. Halstead
5. Lakin
6. Hesston
7. Perry-Lecompton
8. Maur Hill
9. Nemaha Central
10. Belle Plaine

2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Lyndon
4. Elbing-Berean Academy
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Maranatha Academy
7. Ness City
8. Hillsboro
9. Olpe
10. Howard-West Elk

1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Montezuma-South Gray
2. Doniphan West
3. Hanover
4. St. John
5. Osborne
6. Clifton-Clyde
7. St. Paul
8. Centralia
9. Rawlins County
10. Lakeside

1A Div. 2 Boys
1. McPherson-Elyria Christian
2. Almena-Northern Valley
3. Kiowa-South Barber
4. Logan
5. Attica
6. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
7. Hutchinson-Central Christian
8. Moscow
9. Ashland
10. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Olathe East
2. Derby
3. Manhattan
4. Wichita South
5. Blue Valley North
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Washburn Rural
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita East
10. Lawrence

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Shawnee-Mill Valley
3. Liberal
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Salina Central
6. Lansing
7. Newton
8. Maize
9. Topeka-Highland Park
10. KC Schlagle

4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Labette County
5. Towanda Circle
6. Kansas City Sumner
7. Abilene
8. Andover Central
9. Augusta
10. Ulysses

4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Clay Center
3. Burlington
4. Jefferson West
5. Marysville
6. Galena
7. Holton
8. Andale
9. Columbus
10. Girard

3A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Nemaha Central
3. Hays-TMP-Marian
4. Sterling
5. Kingman
6. Russell
7. Halstead
8. Haven
9. Scott Community
10. Conway Springs

2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hoxie
4. Kiowa County
5. Wabaunsee
6. Meade
7. Hill City
8. Jefferson County North
9. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
10. Elbing-Berean Academy

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Coldwater-South Central
2. Centralia
3. Hanover
4. Frankfort
5. St. Paul
6. Rural Vista
7. Thunder Ridge
8. Valley Falls
9. Stockton
10. Montezuma-South Gray

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Cunningham
2. Quinter
3. Rexford-Golden Plains
4. Hartford
5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
6. Wilson
7. Otis-Bison
8. Attica
9. Kiowa-South Barber
10. South Haven