KBCA Basketball Rankings 2/5/18

6A Boys
1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Olathe Northwest
4. Lawrence Free State
5. OP-Blue Valley North
6. Derby
7. Olathe-North
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Wichita-South
10. Shawnee Mission West
5A Boys
1. Goddard Eisenhower
2. Maize
3. KC Schlagle
4. Wichita Heights
5. Pittsburg
6. Emporia
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Salina Central
9. Topeka West
10. Topeka Seaman
4A-Div 1-Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Bonner Springs
4. Eudora
5. Wamego
6. Augusta
7. Andover Central
8. Basehor-Linwood
9. Labette County
10. Ottawa
4A-Div 2-Boys
1. Holcomb
2. Rock Creek
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Marysville
6. Parsons
7. Wichita Collegiate
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Burlington
10. Girard
3A Boys
1. Phillipsburg
2. Cheney
3. Caney Valley
4. Halstead
5. Lakin
6. Hesston
7. Perry-Lecompton
8. Maur Hill
9. Nemaha Central
10. Belle Plaine
2A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. Hoxie
3. Lyndon
4. Elbing-Berean Academy
5. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Maranatha Academy
7. Ness City
8. Hillsboro
9. Olpe
10. Howard-West Elk
1A Div. 1 Boys
1. Montezuma-South Gray
2. Doniphan West
3. Hanover
4. St. John
5. Osborne
6. Clifton-Clyde
7. St. Paul
8. Centralia
9. Rawlins County
10. Lakeside
1A Div. 2 Boys
1. McPherson-Elyria Christian
2. Almena-Northern Valley
3. Kiowa-South Barber
4. Logan
5. Attica
6. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
7. Hutchinson-Central Christian
8. Moscow
9. Ashland
10. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell
GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Olathe East
2. Derby
3. Manhattan
4. Wichita South
5. Blue Valley North
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Washburn Rural
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita East
10. Lawrence
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Shawnee-Mill Valley
3. Liberal
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Salina Central
6. Lansing
7. Newton
8. Maize
9. Topeka-Highland Park
10. KC Schlagle
4A D1-Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. KC Piper
4. Labette County
5. Towanda Circle
6. Kansas City Sumner
7. Abilene
8. Andover Central
9. Augusta
10. Ulysses
4A D2-Girls
1. Baldwin
2. Clay Center
3. Burlington
4. Jefferson West
5. Marysville
6. Galena
7. Holton
8. Andale
9. Columbus
10. Girard
3A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Nemaha Central
3. Hays-TMP-Marian
4. Sterling
5. Kingman
6. Russell
7. Halstead
8. Haven
9. Scott Community
10. Conway Springs
2A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Hoxie
4. Kiowa County
5. Wabaunsee
6. Meade
7. Hill City
8. Jefferson County North
9. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
10. Elbing-Berean Academy
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Coldwater-South Central
2. Centralia
3. Hanover
4. Frankfort
5. St. Paul
6. Rural Vista
7. Thunder Ridge
8. Valley Falls
9. Stockton
10. Montezuma-South Gray
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Cunningham
2. Quinter
3. Rexford-Golden Plains
4. Hartford
5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton
6. Wilson
7. Otis-Bison
8. Attica
9. Kiowa-South Barber
10. South Haven