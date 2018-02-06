Kansas family escapes house fire

RENO COUNTY — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Hutchinson.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to 2713 Timber Lane in Hutchinson for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached three car garage. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire by mounting an aggressive interior attack. This allowed fire crews to stop the spread of the fire before the fire entered the interior of the home.

Crews were able contain the fire damage to the garage, however, some smoke damage was noted throughout. The garage sustained heavy damage.

The homeowner and family were home at the time of the incident and alerted by the sound of the smoke detectors.

Battalion Chief Rex Albright states that “yet this is another reminder that smoke detectors do work, make sure yours are operational.”

The owner reported seeing fire coming from the garage and called 911. The entire family evacuated safely.

Officials did not have an estimate on damage from the fire.