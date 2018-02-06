Four township fire contracts renewed for Great Bend Fire Department

The annual Township Fire Protection meeting was held on January 26. The contracts have been signed by the respective township board members for the Great Bend Fire Department to provide service to the surrounding area of Great Bend.

City Clerk Shawna Schafer says each year, the contracts with the four townships that the Fire Department provides fire protection to are renewed at the same price.

Shawna Schafer Audio

The Great Bend Township’s cost is $60,147 this year, Liberty Township at $17,969, South Bend at $22,718, and the Buffalo Township is charged $27,872. The township has to pay 50 percent of the total sum on or before July 15th and the other 50 percent on or before December 15th.

The Great Bend Fire Department will make all reasonable efforts to attend fires in the townships when notified.