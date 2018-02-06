Former KU basketball player jailed for alleged marijuana distribution

WABUNSEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating former University of Kansas basketball player Brannen Greene on multiple charges.

Just before 9p.m. Saturday, the Kansas Highway Patrol arrested the 23-year-old Green following a traffic stop for speeding eastbound on Interstate 70 at Tallgrass Road in Wabaunsee County, according Lt. Adam Winters of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

In addition to speeding, Greene was booked on requested charges involving an expired registration, driving without a valid license and distribution of marijuana, according to Winters.

Greene bonded out of the Wabaunsee County jail Sunday, according to their booking report

The Wabaunsee County attorney’s office is waiting for a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol before a decision on possible charges.

Greene played three season at the University of Kansas. In March of 2016 he announced he was leaving school to play professional basketball, according to the team roster.

The Delaware 87ers originally selected the 6-foot-7 Greene in the October 2016 NBA Development League draft. He played a handful of games for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies during the summer league. He also briefly played for Salt Lake City in the NBA G-League last fall, according to the league web site.