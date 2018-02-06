City of Great Bend aims to limit negative social media posts from employees

Great Bend Human Resources Director Randy Keasling brought rough drafts before the Great Bend City Council Monday night on the revised social media policy and the whistleblower policy for city employees. The existing policy focuses on public relations and those employees who manage social media sites for the city. The revised policy adds information for all staff related to their use of personal social media and posts or comments pertaining to their job or the City of Great Bend.

Keasling says it is good to have employees know there are consequences if they negatively talk about the city.

The revised policy states, “…if any of your conduct adversely affects your job performance, the performance of fellow employees or otherwise adversely affects members, customer’s suppliers, people who work on behalf of the City or those who have legitimate business interest, may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.”

Keasling says the policy will hopefully keep issues away in the future.

The city council approved the revised social media policy and approved the addition of the whistleblower policy which allows city staff and volunteers to anonymously turn in any questionable situation at the workplace.