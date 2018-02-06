$55K approved for outsourced HR work the past two months in Great Bend

A couple of expenses have passed through the Great Bend City Council in recent months that have outsourced work to firms and consultants. The expenses include a compensation study passed in December costing $31,725, and most recently, a firm was hired Monday to search for the next city administrator position that will bill Great Bend $15,505 plus expenses not to exceed $7,752. That is nearly $55,000 the city council has approved to spend in the last two months, removing the human resources categorized tasks from HR Director Randy Keasling.

Interim City Administrator George Kolb mentioned that you want to have experienced groups handling these tasks, and felt Keasling was not ready to handle the workload by himself.

Keasling started working as Great Bend’s HR Director on December 4, 2017, filling the position that was vacant for two years following the retirement of Terry Hoff.

While a few council members questioned why the compensation study and city administrator job search was not handled by the city’s HR Director, Jolene Biggs felt the taxpayers’ money was being well spent.

Slavin Management Consultants was voted to conduct the job search to find the next city administrator and Arthur Gallagher was hired to conduct the compensation study.

Keasling previously worked at The Cedars, a retirement and assisted living facility in McPherson.